Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,151. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $130.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

