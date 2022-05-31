ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells $554,842.47 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 332,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $554,842.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 208,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,386.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Devang Shah sold 7,298 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $14,450.04.

On Thursday, March 17th, Devang Shah sold 6,406 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $12,171.40.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. 15,816,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,081,156. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.19 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

