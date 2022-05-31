Contrasting Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) & Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,304.96%. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $167.43, indicating a potential upside of 143.75%. Given Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.4% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -50.41% -45.10% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -116.51% -87.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.89 million ($2.06) -0.59 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$241.85 million ($14.65) -4.69

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors. Its development programs also comprise Sapacitabine, a novel nucleoside analog that is orally available prodrug of CNDAC, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and seliciclib, a CDK inhibitor that is in Phase 2 investigator-sponsored trials (IST) for Cushing's disease, as well as in Phase 1/2 IST for the treatment for advanced rheumatoid arthritis. The company has a clinical collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to clinically evaluate the safety and efficacy of three cyclacel medicines in patients with hematological malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemias, acute myeloid leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, and other advanced leukemias. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also develops MGL-3745, a backup compound to resmetirom. It has research, development, and commercialization agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

