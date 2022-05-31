Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 382,089 shares.The stock last traded at $15.39 and had previously closed at $15.38.

VLRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.