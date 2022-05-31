Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CMT opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.36.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

