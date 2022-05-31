Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $109.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

