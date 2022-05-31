Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys Shares of 115,270 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Societe Generale raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Farfetch stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

