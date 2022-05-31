Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases Shares of 18,286 Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Ozon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $67.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $912.26 million for the quarter. Ozon had a negative return on equity of 177.42% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

