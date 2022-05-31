Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Hess by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Hess by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Hess by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.08, for a total transaction of $1,247,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 609,652 shares of company stock worth $60,473,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $123.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day moving average is $95.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.