Corton Capital Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Westlake accounts for approximately 0.5% of Corton Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Westlake by 535.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Westlake by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $751,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,917 shares of company stock worth $12,447,947. 73.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,443. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.31. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

