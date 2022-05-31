Corton Capital Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Builders FirstSource comprises 0.6% of Corton Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 38,990 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,367.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.11. 12,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

