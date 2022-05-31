Corton Capital Inc. Invests $634,000 in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 386.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.78. 194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.67. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

