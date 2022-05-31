Corton Capital Inc. Invests $669,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,307 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOS traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $62.14. 120,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,376,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.37%.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

