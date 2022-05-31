Corton Capital Inc. Invests $735,000 in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

RYI traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $30.35. 776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.54. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $44.09.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.

Ryerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.