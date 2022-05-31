Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,134 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,873,000 after buying an additional 4,272,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 393,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,825,949 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $48,598,000 after acquiring an additional 250,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,645 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTU traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 62,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,511. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

