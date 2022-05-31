Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. Macy’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.04. 174,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,516,408. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.