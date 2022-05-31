Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $699,000 Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in US Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in US Foods by 7.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in US Foods by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.07. 24,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,688. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CL King boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

