Corton Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,295 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. SM Energy comprises about 0.6% of Corton Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SM Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,158.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 155,873 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,371,905. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 5.18. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

