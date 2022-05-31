Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,193. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.42. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

