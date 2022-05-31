Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.7% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.30.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.46 on Tuesday, reaching $468.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $534.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $375.50 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

