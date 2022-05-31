Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $77,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.30.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,464. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $375.50 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.