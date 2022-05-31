COTI (COTI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31.61 Million

COTI (COTI) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. COTI has a total market capitalization of $137.72 million and $31.61 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, COTI has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.37 or 0.05841272 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.80 or 0.00562316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032700 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008079 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

