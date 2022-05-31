Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COTY. Barclays cut their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Shares of COTY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 197,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,068,110. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 137,692 shares of company stock worth $935,907. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Coty by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

