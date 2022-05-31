Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.21% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $105.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.30 and a fifty-two week high of $163.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

