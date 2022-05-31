Credit Suisse Group Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $215.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $215.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. Barclays lifted their target price on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research note on Friday. OTR Global downgraded Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.58.

BURL opened at $171.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $142.41 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

