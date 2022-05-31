Credit Suisse Group Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $215.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $215.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. Barclays lifted their target price on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research note on Friday. OTR Global downgraded Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.58.
BURL opened at $171.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $142.41 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
