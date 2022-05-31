Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $7.35

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.01. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 111,148 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on CS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

