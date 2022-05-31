CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 113,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,509. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

