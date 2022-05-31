Critical Survey: Creek Road Miners (CRKR) vs. Its Peers

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) is one of 143 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Creek Road Miners to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Creek Road Miners and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Creek Road Miners
|$810,000.00
|-$17.27 million
|-0.52
|Creek Road Miners Competitors
|$868.32 million
|-$973,916.67
|-30.26
Volatility and Risk
Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners’ competitors have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Creek Road Miners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Creek Road Miners
|-1,753.50%
|N/A
|-222.24%
|Creek Road Miners Competitors
|-37.84%
|-1,420.07%
|-5.88%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Creek Road Miners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Creek Road Miners
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Creek Road Miners Competitors
|784
|3363
|5063
|107
|2.48
As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 68.62%. Given Creek Road Miners’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Creek Road Miners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
Creek Road Miners competitors beat Creek Road Miners on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
Creek Road Miners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.
