CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded up $10.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.71. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

