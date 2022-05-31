Crowny Price Hits $0.0018 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Crowny has a market cap of $813,148.96 and approximately $149,333.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.18 or 0.01720713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.53 or 0.00531414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00032144 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

