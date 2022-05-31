Cryptex Finance Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.79 or 0.00011932 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and $710,760.00 worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,709.16 or 0.99941979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Profile

Cryptex Finance (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,530,413 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

