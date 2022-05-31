Css LLC Il Buys 17,967 Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Css LLC Il grew its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned 1.50% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.80%. This is a boost from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

