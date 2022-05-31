Css LLC Il Buys New Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 2.49. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

