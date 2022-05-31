Css LLC Il Cuts Stock Position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM)

Css LLC Il reduced its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,499 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned 0.13% of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOKM. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,929,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 215,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Mobility Acquisition alerts:

LOKM opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.87.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.