Css LLC Il Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Css LLC Il trimmed its position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,181 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

HPK stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.26 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HighPeak Energy Profile (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.