Css LLC Il Has $581,000 Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Css LLC Il raised its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $73,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,201 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,421 shares of company stock worth $3,672,424. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.74.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

