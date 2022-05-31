Css LLC Il Invests $417,000 in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 272,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 105,396 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTTR opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Matterport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 327,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $1,669,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,856,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,267,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,956,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,412.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

