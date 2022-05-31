Css LLC Il Invests $486,000 in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $106,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 88.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 2.49. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.