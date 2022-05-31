Css LLC Il Invests $592,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,762.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

