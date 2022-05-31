Css LLC Il Invests $678,000 in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGTAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,000.

Get Inception Growth Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:IGTAU opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGTAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.