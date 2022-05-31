Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Update

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CTOS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 393,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,415,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,941.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. ECP ControlCo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 0.5% during the first quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC now owns 25,859,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,963,000 after buying an additional 120,779 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,505,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 70,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,002,000 after buying an additional 412,937 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth $19,694,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.7% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Custom Truck One Source (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.