CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Up 105.3% Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 52.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $94.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 105.3% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00083983 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018944 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018072 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.00259551 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 164,870,580 coins and its circulating supply is 160,870,580 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

