Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.23 or 0.00177054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $1.48 million and $30,640.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

