CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.59.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.62 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $7.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $10,420,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,446,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

