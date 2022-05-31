Darwinia Commitment Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,091.00 (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be purchased for about $14.99 or 0.00047043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market cap of $581,307.15 and $23,091.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (CRYPTO:KTON) is a coin. It was first traded on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 92,505 coins and its circulating supply is 38,777 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

