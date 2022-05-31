Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,650.00

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $125,771.24 and approximately $11,650.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.0980 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,282,878 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

