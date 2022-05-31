Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,018.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.