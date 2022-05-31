Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Bought by Hill Path Capital LP

Hill Path Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,738 shares during the period. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment comprises about 8.5% of Hill Path Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hill Path Capital LP owned 10.36% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $192,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $12,015,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Shares of PLAY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. 15,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,469. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $26,260.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.