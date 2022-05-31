DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0876

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $1,136.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,687,640 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

