Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 229.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 257,685 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $360.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.54 and its 200-day moving average is $377.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $307.64 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.13.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.